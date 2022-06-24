Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) Sets New 12-Month Low at $43.79

Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $43.79 and last traded at $43.94, with a volume of 409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $44.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on KMPR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Kemper in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.48 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.32 and a 200 day moving average of $53.31.

Kemper ( NYSE:KMPR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.28). Kemper had a negative net margin of 5.79% and a negative return on equity of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kemper Co. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -23.40%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Kemper by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,825,369 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $329,367,000 after acquiring an additional 297,632 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,936,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $279,122,000 after purchasing an additional 80,438 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,897,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $287,920,000 after purchasing an additional 838,783 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 2,687.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,024,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $177,783,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kemper by 7.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,608,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $147,459,000 after purchasing an additional 170,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

