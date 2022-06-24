Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Has $1.22 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,185 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Concorde Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Walmart to $155.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.56.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at $191,789,387.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $123.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $338.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.50. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $141.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

