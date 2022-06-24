Kesler Norman & Wride LLC Sells 110 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Kesler Norman & Wride LLC reduced its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 229.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,951,235.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PEP shares. Guggenheim upped their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.13.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $226.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.08. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

