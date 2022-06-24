Kingspan Group (KGSPY) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Kingspan Group (OTCMKTS: KGSPY):

6/22/2022 – Kingspan Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €100.00 ($105.26) to €86.00 ($90.53).

6/21/2022 – Kingspan Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €103.00 ($108.42) to €90.00 ($94.74). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/21/2022 – Kingspan Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Societe Generale from €120.00 ($126.32) to €75.00 ($78.95).

6/10/2022 – Kingspan Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from €115.00 ($121.05) to €100.00 ($105.26). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/7/2022 – Kingspan Group is now covered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2022 – Kingspan Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €80.00 ($84.21) to €70.00 ($73.68). They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Kingspan Group had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €93.00 ($97.89) to €95.00 ($100.00). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

5/3/2022 – Kingspan Group had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €102.00 ($107.37) to €103.00 ($108.42).

OTCMKTS KGSPY opened at $61.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $82.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.33. Kingspan Group plc has a 12 month low of $59.41 and a 12 month high of $126.15.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

