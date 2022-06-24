Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell Purchases 15,000 Shares

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 15,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.32 per share, for a total transaction of $79,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,047,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,852,833. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Joseph Stilwell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 16th, Joseph Stilwell bought 8,724 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $46,237.20.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.30 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00.

On Monday, June 6th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.40 per share, with a total value of $54,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 30th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Monday, March 28th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

On Friday, March 25th, Joseph Stilwell bought 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00.

Shares of KFS opened at $5.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.37, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. Kingsway Financial Services Inc. has a one year low of $4.70 and a one year high of $5.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.38.

Kingsway Financial Services ( NYSE:KFS Get Rating ) (TSE:KFS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a negative net margin of 3.02% and a positive return on equity of 163.46%. The business had revenue of $26.12 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stilwell Value LLC lifted its holdings in Kingsway Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,391,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,653,000 after buying an additional 172,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 17.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 547,719 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,012,000 after purchasing an additional 79,836 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 48.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,949 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kingsway Financial Services from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

About Kingsway Financial Services

Kingsway Financial Services Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the extended warranty business services, asset management, and real estate businesses. The company operates through three segments: Extended Warranty, Leased Real Estate, and Kingsway Search Xcelerator. The Extended Warranty segment markets, sells, and administers vehicle service agreements and related products for new and used automobiles, motorcycles, and ATVs.

