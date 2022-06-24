KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE) Receives $31.30 Consensus PT from Analysts

KnowBe4, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.30.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on KnowBe4 from $25.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of KnowBe4 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on KnowBe4 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, Director Kevin Klausmeyer sold 13,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total transaction of $304,353.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 31,944 shares of company stock valued at $727,975 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KNBE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 2,822.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 315,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,939,000 after purchasing an additional 305,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 75.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,233,000 after purchasing an additional 83,023 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of KnowBe4 by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 68,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at about $632,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in KnowBe4 in the third quarter valued at about $103,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KNBE opened at $18.27 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.98. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -166.09 and a beta of 1.12. KnowBe4 has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60.

KnowBe4 (NASDAQ:KNBE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $75.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.79 million. KnowBe4 had a negative return on equity of 0.92% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. KnowBe4’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS.

KnowBe4, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of its Software-as-a-Service-based security awareness platform. The company provides a platform incorporating security awareness training and simulated phishing with analytics and reporting that helps organizations manage the ongoing problem of social engineering.

