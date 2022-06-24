Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.60-$0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.62 billion-$1.68 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.71 billion. Lands’ End also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to -$0.18–$0.09 EPS.

NASDAQ LE opened at $11.52 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $384.88 million, a PE ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 2.56. Lands’ End has a 12 month low of $9.96 and a 12 month high of $44.40.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. Lands’ End had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.12%. The company had revenue of $303.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $330.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

LE has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, June 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Lands’ End from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 2,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.25, for a total value of $47,336.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,114,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,109,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,176,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,552 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,020,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,270,000 after buying an additional 40,992 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 286,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,848,000 after buying an additional 4,942 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,386,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lands’ End by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 96,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after buying an additional 2,831 shares in the last quarter. 40.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

