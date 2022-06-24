Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Price Target Cut to $88.00

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $130.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.45% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Lennar from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Lennar from $85.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Lennar from $154.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.00.

Get Lennar alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LEN opened at $70.71 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 8.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Lennar has a twelve month low of $62.54 and a twelve month high of $117.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average is $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.84, a PEG ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.46.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a return on equity of 21.45% and a net margin of 14.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.95 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar will post 16.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 14.7% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,617,934 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,027,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,706 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,978,201 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $229,788,000 after purchasing an additional 309,083 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 111.9% during the first quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 1,368,189 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $111,056,000 after purchasing an additional 722,560 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 1.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,303,836 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $108,805,000 after purchasing an additional 24,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Lennar by 12.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,177,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,577,000 after purchasing an additional 133,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.