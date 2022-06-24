Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:LWAY opened at $4.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $75.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.80. Lifeway Foods has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Lifeway Foods stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) by 72.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Lifeway Foods worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.29% of the company’s stock.

Lifeway Foods, Inc produces and markets probiotic-based products in the United States and internationally. Its primary product is drinkable kefir, a cultured dairy product in various organic and non-organic sizes, flavors, and types, including low fat, non-fat, whole milk, protein, and BioKefir. The company also offers European-style soft cheeses; cream and other products; ProBugs, a line of kefir products designed for children; cupped kefir and Icelandic Skyr, a line of strained kefir and yogurt products; and frozen kefir in soft serve and pint-size containers.

