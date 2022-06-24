loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan Sells 79,408 Shares

loanDepot, Inc. (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) CFO Patrick J. Flanagan sold 79,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $118,317.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 940,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,726.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

loanDepot stock opened at $1.48 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average is $3.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. loanDepot, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $13.35. The company has a market cap of $461.33 million, a P/E ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.21.

loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.29). loanDepot had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 1.16%. The business had revenue of $503.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that loanDepot, Inc. will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LDI shares. Citigroup lowered shares of loanDepot from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of loanDepot from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of loanDepot from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot from $4.80 to $3.90 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of loanDepot to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, loanDepot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LDI. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in loanDepot by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,420,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after purchasing an additional 925,002 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in loanDepot by 287.4% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,992,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new stake in loanDepot in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,182,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in loanDepot by 1,293.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,025,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 951,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in loanDepot by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 664,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 60,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. It offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. The company also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies.

