Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Declares $2.80 Quarterly Dividend

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.80 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.
Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.
Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $410.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.03.
In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $208,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.
Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.
