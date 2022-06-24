Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Declares $2.80 Quarterly Dividend

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 23rd, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 2.80 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%.

Lockheed Martin has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. Lockheed Martin has a payout ratio of 39.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Lockheed Martin to earn $28.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $11.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.7%.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $410.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Lockheed Martin has a 52-week low of $324.23 and a 52-week high of $479.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $437.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $412.03.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $206,000. Plancorp LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $208,000. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 367.6% in the first quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 477 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LMT shares. Argus boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

