Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,253 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 11,380 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,933,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 392.0% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 290,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,262,000 after purchasing an additional 231,483 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 1.7% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the third quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 4.5% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 117,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,085 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $410.62 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $324.23 and a 1 year high of $479.99. The stock has a market cap of $109.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $437.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $412.03.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The company’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.47%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Argus upped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $467.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In other Lockheed Martin news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $440.55 per share, with a total value of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

