Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 15.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,502 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Sherwin-Williams by 126.5% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 77 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 77.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SHW opened at $224.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The company has a market cap of $58.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.00. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $258.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.30.

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is 34.99%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SHW shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $319.79.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total transaction of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,787,951.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

