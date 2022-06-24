Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 268 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,066 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISRG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,266 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,068,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,195,000. Institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ISRG. StockNews.com began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $316.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.24.

In related news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,060.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

ISRG stock opened at $204.50 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.55 and its 200-day moving average is $276.67. The company has a market cap of $73.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 1.26. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.83 and a twelve month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

