Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,230 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $6,294,000 after purchasing an additional 8,218 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 75.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,968 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 7,295 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PXD opened at $223.67 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12 month low of $133.73 and a 12 month high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $256.92 and a 200-day moving average of $232.48.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue was up 152.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $7.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.20%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.78%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, Director Frank A. Risch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.81, for a total value of $254,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.34, for a total value of $125,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,488 shares of company stock valued at $4,915,737. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PXD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $258.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources to $345.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $343.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.71.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

