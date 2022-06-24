Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,916 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 13,138 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 153.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 775 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 53.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ENB stock opened at $40.80 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.21 and a 12 month high of $47.67. The stock has a market cap of $82.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.00.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.01). Enbridge had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 10.40%. The business had revenue of $11.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.669 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 116.16%.

ENB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$57.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.42.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

