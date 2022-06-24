Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Grows Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMB. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after buying an additional 4,043,708 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $473,552,000. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,836,000 after purchasing an additional 730,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,702,302,000 after purchasing an additional 690,759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,645,000 after purchasing an additional 354,786 shares in the last quarter. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total transaction of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,550,187.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total transaction of $2,182,524.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,940,296.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911 over the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $117.32 and a 1 year high of $145.79. The company has a market capitalization of $44.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.66.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.40%.

About Kimberly-Clark (Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.