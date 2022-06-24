Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.04 Million Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 624 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 29,060 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 2,385 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 17,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,513 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $14,727,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 31,801 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,219,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS stock opened at $92.37 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $121.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.78. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,202.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $1,780,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,562,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 77,659 shares of company stock worth $7,882,993. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

