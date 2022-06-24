Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $1.12 Million Stock Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 934 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Payden & Rygel acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter worth $21,155,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 51.5% during the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 14,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Syverson Strege & Co raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 56.5% in the first quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 5,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manitou Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the first quarter. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. now owns 499,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $24,198,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.62.

WFC stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $43.38 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $36.54 and a 12 month high of $60.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The company had revenue of $17.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.79%.

In related news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total value of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

