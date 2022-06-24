Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $2.02 Million Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,031 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 276 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,015,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Comcast by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Comcast by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 84,666,165 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,261,248,000 after purchasing an additional 958,091 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,539,982 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,992,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,575,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,507,025,000. 83.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMCSA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Comcast from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $58.38.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $39.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.24. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $37.56 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company has a market cap of $177.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.96.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.84%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

