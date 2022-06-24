Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $2.14 Million Stock Position in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its stake in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 15.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 189,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Amcor by 111.7% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Amcor by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Amcor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. 43.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market cap of $17.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.97. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $13.60.

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 6.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.42%.

In other Amcor news, VP Julie Marie Sorrells sold 17,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.55, for a total transaction of $216,901.65. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,733 shares in the company, valued at $260,199.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 54,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.64, for a total value of $683,318.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 150,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,744.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 951,350 shares of company stock valued at $12,057,859. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMCR. Bank of America cut Amcor from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $13.40 to $12.30 in a report on Friday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded Amcor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Amcor in a report on Friday, March 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

