Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $532,000 Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 374 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jefferies Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 30.3% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 56,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,187,000 after buying an additional 13,180 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 46,024 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,965,000 after acquiring an additional 4,331 shares during the last quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $4,225,000. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 10,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock opened at $91.48 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 12 month low of $88.53 and a 12 month high of $121.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $98.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

