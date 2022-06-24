Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $779,000 Stake in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) by 46.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,890 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Associated Banc Corp grew its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 2,554 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 47.4% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 230 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 1,606 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 2,151 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Agilent Technologies by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Jacob Thaysen sold 5,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.43, for a total transaction of $749,160.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 88,737 shares in the company, valued at $11,307,755.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com raised Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Truist Financial cut Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.91.

Agilent Technologies stock opened at $118.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $121.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.07. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $179.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.42% and a net margin of 19.35%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.24%.

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

