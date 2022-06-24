Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $841,000 Stake in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) by 37.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Equinix were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,540,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Equinix by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,928,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,552,383,000 after purchasing an additional 441,521 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Equinix by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,946,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,184,249,000 after purchasing an additional 433,155 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments lifted its holdings in Equinix by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 745,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $630,704,000 after purchasing an additional 301,802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Equinix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $203,143,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $677.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $606.12 and a twelve month high of $885.26. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average is $681.78 and its 200 day moving average is $722.49.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84). Equinix had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 4.57%. During the same period last year, the company posted $6.98 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 25.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Equinix’s payout ratio is presently 228.78%.

In other news, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $658.39, for a total value of $658,390.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,905,196.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $651.91, for a total value of $32,595.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,449,495.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,126 shares of company stock worth $742,362 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on EQIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $860.00 to $880.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Equinix from $825.00 to $770.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet lowered Equinix from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. Finally, Argus lowered their price objective on Equinix from $900.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $849.93.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

