Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Increases Position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,774 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $3,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,666,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 11,745 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 853 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 25,678 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,463 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 94.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $141.00 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 12 month low of $133.37 and a 12 month high of $222.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.54. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.11.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 28th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This is a boost from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 13.71%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FRC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $188.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

