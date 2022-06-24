Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 636 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,156 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. American National Bank raised its stake in Moody’s by 177.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. City State Bank bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,216,973.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $395.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Atlantic Securities lowered shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $298.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $363.00 to $342.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moody’s from $318.00 to $305.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.58.

NYSE MCO opened at $270.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $293.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $329.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.57, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.19. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $251.01 and a 52 week high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.90 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.52%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

