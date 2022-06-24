Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 700 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 1,638 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,663,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $200.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $220.00 price target on United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $223.69.

Shares of NYSE UPS opened at $178.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $156.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.46. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $24.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.80 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.77 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

