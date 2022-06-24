Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,029 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,133 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $42,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.9% during the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 22.1% during the third quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,604,000. Finally, Willis Investment Counsel lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 12.1% during the third quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 134,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.13.

In other news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total transaction of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,523.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total transaction of $901,816.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PEP opened at $164.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $144.61 and a fifty-two week high of $177.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.85 and its 200 day moving average is $168.08. The stock has a market cap of $226.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.59.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is presently 62.93%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

