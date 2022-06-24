Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in CarMax were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,665,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in CarMax by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 4,422 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in CarMax by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 76,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,732,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in CarMax during the 4th quarter valued at about $406,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KMX. Bank of America downgraded CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their target price on CarMax from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CarMax in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CarMax presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $132.70.

Shares of KMX stock opened at $91.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $93.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.65. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.37 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The company has a market capitalization of $14.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 12th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.30). CarMax had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. CarMax’s revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CarMax

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates through two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

