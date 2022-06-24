Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Sells 7,685 Shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lowered its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 62.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,660 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 7,685 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH now owns 63,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,295,000 after buying an additional 4,665 shares in the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter worth approximately $900,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 12,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,740,000 after buying an additional 82,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,333,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CP opened at $68.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.71. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52 week low of $64.37 and a 52 week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.152 dividend. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.30%.

CP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

