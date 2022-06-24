Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,297 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 530 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $1,920,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Well Done LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 6,293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $267,000. AAFMAA Wealth Management & Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $5,968,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,313,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth $542,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $284.85 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $304.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $342.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.527 dividend. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

