Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA trimmed its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,281,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corepath Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Corepath Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock opened at $136.51 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

