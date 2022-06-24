Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Trims Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA cut its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,901 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Target were worth $2,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 12,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 126 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TGT shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Target from $205.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $185.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Target from $239.00 to $231.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Target from $171.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Target has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.04.

In other Target news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 45,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.98, for a total transaction of $6,367,690.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 157,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,023,473.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 79,694 shares of company stock valued at $14,055,746 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Target stock opened at $146.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $189.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.42. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $138.58 and a 52 week high of $268.98.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.88). Target had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 44.75%. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 16th. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.85%.

About Target (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.