Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $170.12

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $170.12 and last traded at $171.36, with a volume of 21458 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $172.38.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LOW. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. OTR Global cut shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $292.00 to $222.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $283.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $240.16.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.21. The company has a market capitalization of $112.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.29. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 251.50%. The company had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 26.08%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 49.1% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. O Dell Group LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its position in Lowe’s Companies by 100.0% during the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 180 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 75.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile (NYSE:LOW)

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.