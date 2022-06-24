Macy’s (NYSE:M) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.53-$4.95 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $4.34. The company issued revenue guidance of $24.46 billion-$24.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.51 billion. Macy’s also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.84-$0.94 EPS.

M opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.63, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.58 and its 200-day moving average is $24.52. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $37.95.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Macy’s had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 56.91%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.157 dividend. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.98%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on M shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Macy’s from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Macy’s to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Macy’s from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Macy’s from $34.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.83.

In other news, CEO Antony Spring sold 6,407 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $162,737.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 4,460 shares of Macy’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $113,284.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,118 shares of company stock worth $460,197 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in M. Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Macy’s by 52.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Macy’s by 263.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macy’s during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Macy’s during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.98% of the company’s stock.

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of January 29, 2022, it operated 725 department stores in the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam under the Macy's, Macy's Backstage, Market by Macy's, Bloomingdale's, Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bloomies, and bluemercury brands.

