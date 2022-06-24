ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 431 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 62.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 194,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,109,000 after acquiring an additional 75,208 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 50.9% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 28,563 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 9.8% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 667,939 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after acquiring an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MAN opened at $75.62 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.13 and a 12 month high of $123.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.77.

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.32. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 36.32%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MAN shares. Bank of America started coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on ManpowerGroup from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets lowered ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $144.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.80.

In other news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $739,639.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

