Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Bought by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 94.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 18,735 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,602,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,233,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter valued at about $296,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management boosted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 21,039 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock opened at $84.63 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $114.35. The stock has a market cap of $45.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $95.72 and a 200-day moving average of $81.86.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.20) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 67.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 13.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

In other news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,123,671.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.36.

Marathon Petroleum Profile (Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.