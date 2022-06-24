MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) Hits New 52-Week Low at $35.40

Shares of MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $35.40 and last traded at $36.36, with a volume of 2082 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.42.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HZO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Northcoast Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $800.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.60.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.67. The firm had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 29.39%. The company’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HZO. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MarineMax during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in MarineMax by 149.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 757 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in MarineMax by 191.8% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 91.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MarineMax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MarineMax (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

