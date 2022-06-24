Masco (NYSE:MAS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $46.32

Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.32 and last traded at $46.82, with a volume of 7831 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $47.26.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MAS. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Masco from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Masco from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Masco from $77.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Masco from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Masco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.44 and a 200-day moving average of $57.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Masco ( NYSE:MAS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. Masco had a return on equity of 3,870.83% and a net margin of 6.38%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 EPS. Masco’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Masco Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.34%.

In other Masco news, Director Charles K. Stevens III sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $394,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,820.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total value of $498,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 298,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,878,954.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,917,680 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,117,802,000 after buying an additional 688,373 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,502,439 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $807,701,000 after buying an additional 221,519 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of Masco by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,453,874 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after buying an additional 315,343 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Masco by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,403,661 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,386,000 after purchasing an additional 100,336 shares during the period. Finally, AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Masco by 3.1% in the first quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 4,118,639 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $210,051,000 after purchasing an additional 124,036 shares during the period. 93.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Masco Company Profile (NYSE:MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

