Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Position Boosted by Sky Investment Group LLC

Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,282 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Mastercard makes up 2.0% of Sky Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Sky Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $9,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 71.4% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock worth $108,482,025 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $316.76 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $344.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $352.94. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

MA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their target price on Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $357.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $422.94.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

