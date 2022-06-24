Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Bought by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 748 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 746 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on MA. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $360.00 to $357.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $422.94.

In other news, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total transaction of $2,573,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,838,211.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.93, for a total transaction of $35,080,137.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,054,624 shares in the company, valued at $34,330,742,096.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 327,543 shares of company stock valued at $108,482,025. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $316.76 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $303.65 and a twelve month high of $399.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $344.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $352.94.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The company’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

