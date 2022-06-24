McGuire Investment Group LLC Buys 1,866 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,109 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avaii Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Intel by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,226,931 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,807,000 after purchasing an additional 56,848 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 50,280 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Norman Fields Gottscho Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel during the 1st quarter worth $352,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. DZ Bank cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.24.

INTC opened at $37.41 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.30. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $36.60 and a 52 week high of $57.83. The firm has a market cap of $152.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.