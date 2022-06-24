McGuire Investment Group LLC Cuts Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

McGuire Investment Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,735 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. BlackRock comprises about 1.5% of McGuire Investment Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $8,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $681.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock stock opened at $624.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $94.64 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $635.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $745.40. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $575.60 and a 52 week high of $973.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $7.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 6th were paid a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.06%.

BLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on BlackRock from $905.00 to $747.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on BlackRock from $966.00 to $932.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $873.86.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

