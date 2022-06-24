McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $7.36 Million Position in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

McGuire Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $7,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASML. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in ASML in the 3rd quarter worth about $325,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its holdings in ASML by 25.1% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 7,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ASML in the third quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of ASML by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASML stock opened at $485.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $550.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $641.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $461.85 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a market capitalization of $198.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $1.70. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 54.58% and a net margin of 31.56%. ASML’s revenue was down 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 17.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $4.1903 per share. This represents a yield of 0.01468%. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 3rd. ASML’s payout ratio is presently 39.80%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on ASML from $975.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on ASML from €767.00 ($807.37) to €630.00 ($663.16) in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ASML from €945.00 ($994.74) to €960.00 ($1,010.53) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $930.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ASML presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $813.50.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

