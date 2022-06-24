McGuire Investment Group LLC Has $732,000 Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,396 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its stake in shares of Square by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 5,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Square by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. SWS Partners now owns 4,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,221 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Square by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,268 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Square news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 5,051 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $716,181.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,744 shares in the company, valued at $18,254,611.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 2,680 shares of Square stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.79, for a total transaction of $379,997.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,221,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 165,395 shares of company stock valued at $13,443,427 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SQ. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Square from $240.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Square from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $189.83.

SQ opened at $67.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.25. Square, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.01 and a twelve month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.14 billion. Square had a positive return on equity of 0.74% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Square, Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

