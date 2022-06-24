McGuire Investment Group LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 329 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 6,208 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc. now owns 70,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,232,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 17,605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VGT stock opened at $331.80 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $354.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $396.23. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $313.66 and a twelve month high of $467.06.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

