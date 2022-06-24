McGuire Investment Group LLC Sells 8,050 Shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC)

McGuire Investment Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,184 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 8,050 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WDC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,707,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Western Digital by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 6,531,357 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $425,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213,542 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 631.2% during the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,341,800 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $87,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,297 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,197,859 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $468,969,000 after purchasing an additional 646,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,696,000. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDC opened at $45.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.41. Western Digital Co. has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $72.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.80.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 9.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

In other Western Digital news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark dropped their price target on Western Digital from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Western Digital from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Western Digital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Digital presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.53.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

