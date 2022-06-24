McGuire Investment Group LLC Trims Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

McGuire Investment Group LLC lowered its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,666 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 9,886 shares during the quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $309,000. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,539,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Amgen by 0.3% during the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 756,356 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $160,839,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Brick & Kyle Associates increased its position in shares of Amgen by 5.6% during the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 11,626 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 65.9% in the 3rd quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 8,704 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,456 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen stock opened at $243.09 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $129.86 billion, a PE ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $244.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.93. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $198.64 and a 1-year high of $258.45.

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.70 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total transaction of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares in the company, valued at $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMGN. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Amgen from $263.00 to $243.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $255.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.57.

Amgen Profile (Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.