McGuire Investment Group LLC Trims Stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

McGuire Investment Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,822 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 1,652 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Dodge & Cox grew its position in FedEx by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 16,674,920 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,312,801,000 after buying an additional 3,031,046 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,062,836 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,047,785,000 after purchasing an additional 153,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $593,029,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in FedEx by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $464,636,000 after purchasing an additional 207,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its stake in FedEx by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 1,447,324 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $374,336,000 after purchasing an additional 298,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

FDX opened at $228.13 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $192.82 and a one year high of $304.59. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $227.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.80 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.01 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 20.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 15.75%.

FDX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th. StockNews.com lowered FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on FedEx from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup lowered their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research note on Monday, March 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.80.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

