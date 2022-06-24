MCIA Inc Lowers Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

MCIA Inc cut its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.9% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 108,415 shares of company stock valued at $17,777,055. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $142.30 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The firm has a market cap of $341.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $149.35 and a 200-day moving average of $154.38.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

